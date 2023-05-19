G7 summit in Japan: PM Modi to meet Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelensky for the 1st time after war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his stay in Hiroshima, Japan. This comes in the light of the leaders visiting Japan for G7 summit from May 19 to 21.

The Modi-Zelensky meeting which is scheduled shortly marks their first in-person interaction after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year. In the past, they have been in talks via letters, video and phone calls.

Reportedly, the two leaders are expected to address the current situation in Ukraine and find diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region.

PM Modi's visit to Japan comes in view of the G7 Summit

PM Modi on Friday embarked on a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to attend three key multilateral summits, including that of the G7. He would unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Hiroshima during the visit while paying tribute to the freedom fighter and Indian leader and his Ahimsa ideology.

While leaving for Japan's Hiroshima, the Prime Minister in a statement said, "I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan."