PM Modi speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, seeks support in evacuation of Indians from Sumy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, and sought continued support from his government for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi's call with Zelensky lasted for about 35 minutes and the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, government sources told news agency ANI.

PM Modi also appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, Government of India sources informed.

PM Modi also thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by his government in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine and sought continued support for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy.

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

PM Modi is scheduled to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin later today.

PM Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia. PM Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students under 'Operation Ganga'.

On Sunday the Indian government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:57 PM IST