G20 Summit 2024: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Says 'Friendship Can Greatly Contribute To A Better Planet'

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. He remarked, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on social media platform X.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, PM Modi met with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil. In his discussions, PM Modi emphasised strengthening ties with both nations in areas such as commerce and defence.

The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was excellent. Our Arctic Policy has led to further cementing of India-Norway bilateral relations. We talked about how investment linkages between our nations can improve, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the… pic.twitter.com/VNiNSuBmaT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more.@prabowo pic.twitter.com/52fO0qlt3y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luís Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for… pic.twitter.com/hnppd0DCAc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared on X that PM Modi assured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"India-Indonesia: Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit. PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both in existing domains and by exploring newer areas," Jaiswal wrote on X.

Additionally, PM Modi met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

