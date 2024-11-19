 'Who Blinks First?': PM Modi Meets Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni In Rio De Janeiro; Internet Goes Gaga Over Viral Pic
Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit, met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

On late Sunday night, the Prime Minister shared pictures of the meeting on his X handle. "Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," he wrote.

A picture of the two leaders has attracted hilarious reactions from netizens. Many users commented on the intense eye contact captured in the picture.

Reacting to the image, one user quipped, "Who blinks first?"

"She (Meloni) is literally blushing," another user wrote.

"Most waited picture of G20 Brazil. 1.4 billion people were waiting for the picture," wrote a third user with #melodi.

"I also want someone to look at me like this. Love is shining in her eyes, sister-in-law," said another user.

This isn’t the first time images of the two leaders have become a major talking point in the country. Earlier as well, on several occasions, pictures of the duo went viral, sparking a storm on the internet and inspiring a flurry of memes.

PM Modi met many world leaders during his Brazil visit on Monday. He met UN Secretary General António Guterres, US President Joe Biden, Spain's President Pedro Sánchez, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and other world leaders.

