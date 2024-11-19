'Who Blinks First?': PM Modi Meets Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni In Rio De Janeiro; Internet Goes Gaga Over Viral Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit, met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

On late Sunday night, the Prime Minister shared pictures of the meeting on his X handle. "Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," he wrote.

Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas.… pic.twitter.com/BOUbBMeEov — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

This isn’t the first time images of the two leaders have become a major talking point in the country. Earlier as well, on several occasions, pictures of the duo went viral, sparking a storm on the internet and inspiring a flurry of memes.

PM Modi met many world leaders during his Brazil visit on Monday. He met UN Secretary General António Guterres, US President Joe Biden, Spain's President Pedro Sánchez, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and other world leaders.