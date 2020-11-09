From COVID-19 to climate change and racism - Incoming Biden-Harris administration releases detailed plan of action

Even as President Trump cries foul, and a small number of votes continue to be counted in different parts of the US, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are forging ahead at full steam. While the Democrats will not be appointed to their new posts for some time, a new verified Twitter handle was formed less than a day earlier. This is the official account of the Biden-Harris presidential transition, and outlines the new leaders' intent to lead from the first moment on.

"We are preparing to lead on Day One, ensuring the Biden-Harris administration is able to take on the most urgent challenges we face: protecting and preserving our nation's health, renewing our opportunity to succeed, advancing racial equity, and fighting the climate crisis," the site adds.