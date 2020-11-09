As US crosses 10 million case mark, President-elect Joe Biden announces 7-point plan to beat COVID-19

"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are confronting a pandemic, an economic crisis, calls for racial justice, and climate change. The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One," the website says. It lays out an intended plan of action for various issues that America is facing at present. Vowing to always "listen to science" and to ensure that public health decisions are informed by public health professionals, the Biden-Harris administration put forth a seven-point plan to beat COVID-19. Here we have combined two of those seven points for their similarity in theme.

1. Ensuring that all Americans have access to regular, reliable, and free testing. The website announced the Democratic leaders' intent to double drive-through testing sites, invest in "next-generation testing", set up a "Pandemic Testing Board like Roosevelt’s War Production Board" to distribute tests and a "US Public Health Jobs Corps" to mobilize at least 100,000 Americans "to perform culturally competent approaches to contact tracing and protecting at-risk populations".

2. Vowing to fix personal protective equipment (PPE) problems for good, Biden said that he is "taking responsibility and giving states, cities, tribes, and territories the critical supplies they need". The Biden-Harris plan COVID-19 plan adds that the new administration will "dully use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of masks, face shields, and other PPE" to replenish the national supply of personal protective equipment and even exceed the demand.