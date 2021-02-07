France expresses 'full solidarity' with India over Himalayan tragedy in Uttarakhand

For the uninitiated, nearly 150 people are missing or "feared dead" as a sudden flood inundated a power project at Reni village in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday following a glacier burst.

The ITBP, which is engaged in rescue and relief operations there, said that at least 10 bodies have been recovered so far from the spot, and several people have been rescued, while that there is no information about other persons.

In its initial information received from the spot, the ITBP had, through a statement that "more than 100 labourers at the barrage and 50 plus in the tunnel lost their life as per the incharge of Tapovan NTPC work site... As many as 150 people are missing".

Clarifying these inputs, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told news agency IANS: "As 150 people are still missing, it is difficult to say that all are dead. They can be said 'feared dead' or 'missing'. Missing persons cannot be declared dead till seven years."

The tragedy took place after the water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged on Sunday morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga power project. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain.

The ITBP said that the flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 AM due to a glacier falling into it and exponentially increasing the volume of water.

Due to this, the Rishi Ganga hydro project was completely devastated, it said.

Around 250 personnel of ITBP are carrying out rescue and search operations on the site. The paramilitary force said connectivity of its Border Outposts was totally restricted due to the bridge destruction near Reni village.

