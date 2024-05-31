Former President Donald Trump Convicted On 34 Felony Charges: Implications For His Political Future & Voting Rights

Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media upon arriving at Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in New York. | PTI

Following a New York jury's verdict, former President Donald Trump stands convicted on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, raising pertinent questions about his future political endeavours and voting rights, CNN reported.

As the verdict reverberates across political circles, one of the most pressing inquiries emerges: Can a convicted felon run for president? The answer, unequivocally, is yes.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump reacts to the Manhattan jury's guilty verdict:



"The real verdict will be November 5th by the people."



"The whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden Administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent."



"We'll… pic.twitter.com/fhsRrnd1zE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2024

The US Constitution outlines three prerequisites for presidential candidates: natural-born citizenship, a minimum age of 35, and at least 14 years of US residency - criteria that Trump satisfies. Although the 14th Amendment imposes restrictions on individuals engaged in insurrection, a special law invocation by Congress remains necessary, an unlikely scenario in the current political landscape, according to the CNN report.

Judge Juan Merchan has slated Trump's sentencing for July 11, strategically coinciding with the Republican National Convention's commencement in Milwaukee, just four days later. Speculation looms over the possibility of a prison sentence for Trump, despite the likelihood of a non-incarceration outcome for most Class E felony convictions in New York, according to CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig.

Notably, Trump's status as a former president entitles him to lifetime Secret Service protection, ensuring security regardless of his legal predicament.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is convicted of all 34 counts. He is the first former American president to be found guilty of felony crimes. https://t.co/bGA5QHZN4u — The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2024

However, the prospect of a presidential campaign from a prison cell is not unprecedented.

Eugene Debs, the socialist leader, mounted a presidential bid from a federal prison in Atlanta during his 10-year sentence for sedition in 1920.

While Trump's eligibility to run for president remains intact, questions regarding his voting rights post-conviction linger.

State regulations dictate felons' voting privileges, with Vermont and Maine permitting voting from prison.

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. pic.twitter.com/cjqKodm7Ao — The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2024

Trump's residency in Florida introduces additional complexities, as the state's referendum to re-enfranchise convicted felons in 2018 was accompanied by stipulations mandating the payment of fines and fees associated with sentences.

Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, predicts minimal obstacles for Trump's voting rights restoration, given Florida's deference to felony conviction jurisdiction.

Despite the state's ongoing efforts to streamline eligibility confirmation for formerly incarcerated individuals, confusion persists regarding fee requirements, hindering many from exercising their right to vote, CNN reported.