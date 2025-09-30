Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Likely To Be Shifted From Adiala Jail To Special Prison In Rawalpindi: Reports

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan | File

Rawalpindi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is currently lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, is likely to be shifted to a special jail, according to local media reports. The special jail is reportedly being prepared in Rawalpindi's Qasim Market area.

All the facilities and legal formalities have been finalised, claimed Pakistan's Duniya News. Reports also surfaced that the former Pakistan PM's wife, Bushra Bibi, will also be shifted to the same facility.

According to the report, a 40-member prison staff has been deployed at the special jail since July 31. Notably, the members of the jail staff have been brought in from other jails, including Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum. The staff will work DSP Prison Aamir Fayyaz Bhatti, reported Pakistan Observer.

As per the Pakistan authorities, the decision to shift Khan to the special jail was taken to ensure the safety and security of the former PM. As per reports, Khan is likely to be shifted to the new jail surfaced following the verdict in the Toshakhana-II case.

In August this year, Khan was granted bail by Pakistan's Supreme Court n eight cases connected to the May 9, 2023 violence. The three-judge bench of the court, comprising of Chief Justice Afridi along with Justices Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Aurangzeb, announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar and Punjab's Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, who appeared for the state.

Violence broke out after Khan was arrested in Islamabad in May 2023. PTI workers resorted to rioting and vandalism. After this legal action was taken against Khan and several senior leaders of the party for their alleged role in the riots.