Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted protective bail by Lahore HC in foreign funding case

Pakistan PM Imran Khan | AFP

In a huge relief for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Lahore High COurt on Monday granted him protective bail in a case pertaining to prohibited funding.

A case had been registered against PTI chief Khan, among others, for allegedly receiving foreign funding and violating the Foreign Exchange Act.

The case was initially filed in 2014 by a founding member of the party, who claimed serious financial irregularities in the party's funding. However, PTI has denied any wrongdoing.

Why was Imran Khan facing arrest?

On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account, reported ARY News.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)