Watch: Imran Khan likely to be arrested today after court hearing, supporters gather in numbers outside Lahore court

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan is likely to be arrested on Monday in connection to a prohibited funding case, several reports suggest.

As per ARY News, a Pakistani news channel, a four-member team has been formed to arrest Khan.

Khan will be arrested by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the help of Lahore police.

As per reports, PTI supporters have gathered around Khan's house and Lahore court to stage a protest against the arrest. Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

A case has been registered against Khan, including others for allegedly receiving foreign funding and violating the Foreign Exchange Act. The case was initially filed in 2014 by a founding member of the party, who claimed serious financial irregularities in the party's funding. However, PTI has denied any wrongdoing.

