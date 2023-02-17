WATCH: Hundreds of PTI workers camp outside Imran Khan’s Lahore home to prevent his arrest

Hundreds of PTI workers camp outside Imran Khan’s Lahore home to prevent his arrest | Screengrab

After former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's protective bail was revoked in a case involving protests outside the Pakistan Election Commission office, hundreds of PTI supporters arrived at his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore on Thursday evening to prevent his arrest.

Following the cancellation of Khan's bail, a caravan of police vehicles appeared on the street outside his posh Zaman Park home. As word spread that Pakistani police were planning to arrest Khan, PTI supporters began to gather in large numbers outside his home, chanting slogans.

غیر قانونی طور پر راستے بند کر کے لوگوں کو رات کے اس پہر تنگ کیا جا رہا لیکن جن ہمارے شیر دل کارکنان کیلئے یہ رکاوٹیں لگائی گئی ہیں وہ ایسے رکنے اور جھکنے والے نہیں۔



ہم تمام رکاوٹیں ہٹا کر زمان پارک پہنچ گئے ہیں، تمام کارکنان بھی جلد پہنچیں، ہم ملکر اس فسطائیت کا مقابلہ کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/aj2hBEV6Wm — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) February 16, 2023

Prisoner vans are stationed outside of Zaman Park in anticipation of the arrest of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan. The arrest of Khan would certainly inflame what has become a combustible Pakistan. Take a look as Pakistanis gather: pic.twitter.com/Pwkcw2y5fg — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 16, 2023

Imran Khan's bail rejected

Two days back, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) denied Khan's request for an extension of his interim bail for failing to appear in a protest case outside the Election Commission of Pakistan following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed Khan's petition for protective bail, following which PTI workers, including women and children, began gathering at Zaman Park to prevent the police from arresting their party chairman.

