WATCH: Hundreds of PTI workers camp outside Imran Khan’s Lahore home to prevent his arrest

After former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's protective bail was revoked in a case involving protests outside the Pakistan Election Commission office, hundreds of PTI supporters arrived at his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore on Thursday evening to prevent his arrest.
Following the cancellation of Khan's bail, a caravan of police vehicles appeared on the street outside his posh Zaman Park home. As word spread that Pakistani police were planning to arrest Khan, PTI supporters began to gather in large numbers outside his home, chanting slogans.
Imran Khan's bail rejected
Two days back, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) denied Khan's request for an extension of his interim bail for failing to appear in a protest case outside the Election Commission of Pakistan following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.
On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed Khan's petition for protective bail, following which PTI workers, including women and children, began gathering at Zaman Park to prevent the police from arresting their party chairman.
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)