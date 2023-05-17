 Former Pak PM Imran Khan says police have surrounded his house: 'Probably my last tweet before arrest'
Former Pak PM Imran Khan says police have surrounded his house: 'Probably my last tweet before arrest'

"Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief tweeted before going live on YouTube.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tweeted to inform that he might get arrested once again as the police have surrounded his house.

"Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief tweeted before going live on YouTube.

This development comes just after the Pakistan government gave Khan's party a 24-hour ultimatum to "hand over the 30-40 terrorists" allegedly hiding at his residence in Lahore or or face stern action.

Khan was arrested earlier this month in the Al Qadir Trust case after being picked up from the Islamabad High Court by the Pakistani Rangers paramilitary force.

But the Supreme Court deemed his arrest as "illegal" and ordered his release last week.

The police had in March, stormed the Zaman Park residence of Khan to arrest him but strong resistance of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, workers thwarted that plan.

Khan allegedly 'hiding terrorists' at his Lahore house

"We have received an intelligence report that some 30 to 40 terrorists who were involved in attacking the military installations, especially Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9, are hiding at Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan.

"We give an ultimatum of 24 hours to Khan and his party to hand them over to police or face stern action," Punjab's caretaker information minister Amir Mir said at a press conference.

Pak govt in no mood to let off Imran Khan

Mir, who is the brother of known anchor Hamid Mir, asked Khan to take this ultimatum seriously as the law enforcement agencies have reserved the right to arrest the terrorists from his house.

Referring to the May 9 protesters as 'terrorists', Mir said the government was aware of their presence at Khan's Zaman Park residence as it had credible intelligence reports.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," Mir said, adding that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing. (With PTI inputs)

