‘Imran Khan should have been hanged publicly’: Pak Opposition leader in Parliament

The leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Monday said that the former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should have been hanged publicly as he criticised the courts for granting bail to him.

“Imran Khan should have been hanged publicly, but the courts are welcoming him as if he were his son-in-law,” he said.

“If the judges are so happy with this Jewish agent, they should join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf…,” he added.

Listen to Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan speaking in Pakistan Parliament:

On the incidents of vandalism and arson across Pakistan by the supporters of Khan, Riaz said, “The entire House is ashamed. The whole nation is ashamed.”

Khan calls for peaceful protests

Khan on Monday issued a call for peaceful protests against a 'threat' to the sanctity of the Supreme Court and the Constitution of Pakistan, media reports said.

"All citizens be ready for peaceful protests as once again Constitution and SC destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream", he said in a tweet, Express Tribune reported.

The former Prime Minister condemned the arrests of PTI workers and protesters in the aftermath of his arrest and subsequent rioting last week.

"So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7,000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak (sic)," he said.

"Goons are being facilitated by security agencies to take over the SC"

The deposed Prime Minister has further called out the country's security forces for colluding with the federal government in what he described as subversion of the Constitution. "Meanwhile these goons are being facilitated by our security agencies to take over the SC and subvert the constitution [sic]," he said as he shared clips of people climbing over a gate and entering the Red Zone at the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) protest outside the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

On May 9, personnel of the paramilitary Rangers barged into the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, where Imran Khan had appeared in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case to face graft proceedings against him, and whisked the former premier away in a whirlwind raid carried out on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) behalf.

