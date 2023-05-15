 Al Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets protective bail from Lahore HC
Al Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets protective bail from Lahore HC

The couple had tied the knot just six months before Imran Khan assumed office as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Updated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has been granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court in the Al Qadir Trust NAB case till May 23.

The couple had tied the knot just six months before the former Pakistan cricket captain assumed office as the country's Prime Minister.

Imran himself was granted bail in the case by the Supreme Court last week.

More details to follow...

