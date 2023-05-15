Al Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets protective bail from Lahore HC

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has been granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court in the Al Qadir Trust NAB case till May 23.
The couple had tied the knot just six months before the former Pakistan cricket captain assumed office as the country's Prime Minister.
Imran himself was granted bail in the case by the Supreme Court last week.
More details to follow...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)