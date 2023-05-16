Former Pak PM Imran Khan gets bail in cases related to Zaman Park violence & 'hate speech'

File Photo

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday extended bail to former Pakistam Prime Minister Imran Khan in cases related to inciting violence and sedition. The former Pakistan cricket captain's bail has been extended till June 8.

Bail till May 19 in Zaman Park violence case

Khan also got bail till May 19 from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in the cases pertaining to violence outside Zaman Park, hate speech and another case in connection with Zile Shah's murder.

Meanwhile, the Lahore HC on Tuesday reserved the verdict on Khan's petition seeking bail in all cases registered against him in Punjab province following his arrest in a corruption case last week.

Khan, 70, had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Khan claims he's being 'politically victimised'

Responding to the query, Khan's lawyer said that he would appear before the court by 11 am. The lawyer representing Punjab's interim government opposed the bail plea contending it was inadmissible.

"Imran Khan hasn't even appeared in the court and is seeking protective bail," the lawyer maintained.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has made the Punjab inspector general and advocate general respondents in the case. "I am being politically victimised. There is a risk of arrest as police have nominated me in several cases," the plea stated.

Two-week pre-arrest bail in Al Qadir Trust case

In the Al Qadir Trust case, in which the National Accountability Bureau arrested the former cricketer-turned-politician on May 9, the IHC granted him pre-arrest bail for two weeks.

The Supreme Court had declared Khan's arrest from the IHC premises illegal and referred the matter to the IHC.