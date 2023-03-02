FMs of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain, Croatia reach India for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting...

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken alongside EAM Dr S Jaishankar. | ANI

To attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Conference in New Delhi from March 1-2, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain, and Croatia arrived in India on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman arrived in India on Thursday for the meeting.

The Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also reached for the foreign minister's meeting on Thursday.

"Greetings to FM Qin Gang of China, FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia @Kemlu_RI, FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia @KSAmofaEN and DG @wto @NOIweala on their arrival in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. FMs of Indonesia & Saudi Arabia will also join #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan all came to India on Wednesday to take part in the G20FMM.

"Welcome to India, FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt @MfaEgypt, FM @ABZayed of UAE @MoFAICUAE and @SecBlinken of USA @StateDept. Looking forward to deliberations at the #G20FMM. @SecBlinken & FM Shoukry will also participate in #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Foreign ministers from Canada, Argentina, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Bangladesh also arrived in Delhi earlier on Wednesday for the conference.

Over 40 delegations are expected to attend the G20FMM, which will be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Second ministerial meeting under India's Presidency

This will be second ministerial meeting being held under India's Presidency so far. Bangalore hosted the first ministerial gathering of central bank governors and finance ministers.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said it is one of the largest gathering of Foreign Ministers hosted by any G20 presidency.

