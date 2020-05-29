Fighting racial injustice with arson? Protesters set Minneapolis police precinct on fire where George Floyd died

Large-scale protests turned violent in Minneapolis, as protestors breached police department’s 3rd Precinct building and set it ablaze on Thursday night.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard to restore order.

Walz's order came after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's called for assistance after widespread damage and looting took place amid the protests on Wednesday night.

"George Floyd's death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction," Walz said in a statement.

"It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect."

The National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities needed to respond to and recover from this emergency, according to a report from local newspaper Star Tribune.

In addition, the Minnesota State Patrol will supply 200 troopers. State Patrol helicopters and other aircraft will also be available to assist law enforcement officers on the ground, said the report.

Wednesday night's protests began peacefully and escalated into gunfire and arson, with about 30 buildings reported ablaze, and countless others damaged, said the report.