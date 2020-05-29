Kareena Kapoor called out for ‘ignoring’ problems in India and demanding 'Justice for George Floyd'

Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was a victim of police brutality, has been making headlines since Wednesday. After several international celebrities joined the outcry for justice, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of the protest and demanded 'Justice for George Floyd'. However, the 'Good Newwz' actress was called out by netizens for not raising her voice against the ongoing crisis in the country.
Kareena posted a monochrome picture of a protest rally, where a man is seen running as a large group of cops parade behind him. The bold text compared America in the years 1968, 2015 and 2020. It read: 'What has changed. What hasn't'. Sharing the picture, she used the hashtag '#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd' in the caption.
While celebrities dropped RIP emojis, netizens slammed the actress for 'ignoring' the problems in India. A user wrote, "Shouldn't you be talking more about the mismanagement of Corona Virus in Mumbai ?"
Another commented,"Read about India what has changed in these 4 years."
While another wrote, "We need just for migrant workers who are the same in 1968 vs 2020,still suffering...dying with hunger...god bless India."
A comment read, "Don't mind it ma'am but I haven't seen you posting anything on any of the national incidents , insted of that u are posting what's happening in america , phale apne desh ke baare mei to aap kuch socho or bolo uspe kuch comment karo , baad mei videsh ka soch lena uspe comment krlena & George Floyd ke sath jo b hua wo galat hua ..."
For the unversed, George Floyd died on Monday evening in Minneapolis shortly after a white police officer held him down with a knee on his neck though the victim repeatedly pleaded, "please, I can't breathe" and "don't kill me", reports Xinhua news agency.
The four officers involved in the case were fired shortly after a video showing Floyd's death went viral on social media on Tuesday, sparking a national outcry for justice.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)