Kareena Kapoor called out for ‘ignoring’ problems in India and demanding 'Justice for George Floyd'

While celebrities dropped RIP emojis, netizens slammed the actress for 'ignoring' the problems in India. A user wrote, "Shouldn't you be talking more about the mismanagement of Corona Virus in Mumbai ?"

Another commented,"Read about India what has changed in these 4 years."

While another wrote, "We need just for migrant workers who are the same in 1968 vs 2020,still suffering...dying with hunger...god bless India."

A comment read, "Don't mind it ma'am but I haven't seen you posting anything on any of the national incidents , insted of that u are posting what's happening in america , phale apne desh ke baare mei to aap kuch socho or bolo uspe kuch comment karo , baad mei videsh ka soch lena uspe comment krlena & George Floyd ke sath jo b hua wo galat hua ..."

For the unversed, George Floyd died on Monday evening in Minneapolis shortly after a white police officer held him down with a knee on his neck though the victim repeatedly pleaded, "please, I can't breathe" and "don't kill me", reports Xinhua news agency.

The four officers involved in the case were fired shortly after a video showing Floyd's death went viral on social media on Tuesday, sparking a national outcry for justice.