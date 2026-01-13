 Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To The Mega Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGolden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To The Mega Event

Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To The Mega Event

At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, several Hollywood celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart, and Ariana Grande, were seen wearing black-and-white pins reading “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” on the red carpet and inside the venue.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Golden Globes 2026: Here's The Reason Why Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Featured 'Anti-Ice Pins' At Mega Event | X @hamiinkton

At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, several Hollywood celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart, and Ariana Grande, were seen wearing black-and-white pins reading “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” on the red carpet and inside the venue.

These pins were not just fashion accessories; they were a symbolic political statement tied to recent events in the United States. The gesture was meant to honour and remember Renée Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during an enforcement operation earlier this month. The incident triggered widespread protests across several cities.

TAKE A LOOK:

The slogans on the pins, “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT”, were part of the #BeGood campaign, backed by advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), MoveOn, Working Families Power, and others.

FPJ Shorts
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali

Organisers described the movement as a call for compassion, humane treatment, and justice, urging people to “be good to one another” in response to what they view as excessive or unjust immigration enforcement.

Read Also
Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red...
article-image
Read Also
Golden Globes 2026 Complete Winners' List: 'One Battle After Another’ & 'Adolescence' Sweep Major...
article-image

By wearing the pins at a high-visibility event like the Golden Globes, watched by millions around the world, celebrities were expected to create awareness of the issue and direct public attention toward ongoing concerns about immigration policy and law enforcement actions.

Just a week before Good was killed, an off-duty ICE officer fatally shot and killed 43-year-old Keith Porter in Los Angeles. His death sparked protests in the Los Angeles area, calling for the officer responsible to be arrested.

The gesture by the celebrities drew both support and debate online, echoing past moments when Hollywood used awards shows to highlight social causes, such as the “Times Up” movement in 2018.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist

Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...

Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...

Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut...

Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut...

Plan Ahead! Alcohol Sale Banned In Mumbai From January 13 to 16; Check Full List Of Dry Days This...

Plan Ahead! Alcohol Sale Banned In Mumbai From January 13 to 16; Check Full List Of Dry Days This...