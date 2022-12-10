FIFA WC 2022: US journalist Grant Wahl, detained for wearing rainbow shirt in Qatar, passes away

US Journalist Grant Wahl, who was detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has passed away while covering FIFA World Cup, his brother said.
According to reports, the journalist (48) fainted while covering Friday's quarterfinal encounter between Argentina and the Netherlands at Lusail Iconic stadium.
The former Sports Illustrated scribe's brother in a now-deleted video on Instagram said that he suspects Qatari government's complicity in his brother's demise, stated a report in NDTV.
In the video, he said that his brother was healthy, he had told about recieving death threats and does not believe he just passed away. "I believe he was slain," he reportedly said in the video and asked for 'any help'.
Eric further added that it was because of him that the scribe had worn rainbow shirt to World Cup and adding that he is gay.
Grant was detained for wearing Rainbow shirt
The American sports journalist was asked to remove the rainbow shirt he was wearing by World Cup security before United States' opening match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Same-sex relationships in Qatar are forbidden.
When he tweeted about the incident, he claimed that his phone had been taken away. But later said that a security personnel and FIFA representative apologised to him later.
According to NDTV report, it has not bee ascertained yet if Grant passed away in the hospital or during transit.
Eric added that White House representative Ron Klain told Grant's wife Celine Grounder that he fainted at the stadium, was given CPR and then brought to hospital where he breathed his last.
In a statement, US Soccer said that it was "heartbroken" to hear of Grant's passing and that he would always be "an example to all."
