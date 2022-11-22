FIFA WC 2022: US journalist wearing rainbow t-shirt in support of LGBTQIA not allowed to enter stadium; briefly detained

e-Paper Get App
Former Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Wahl, who now runs his own website, claimed that World Cup security forced him to take off his shirt and refused to let him enter the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for the United States' opening match against Wales.

A US journalist claimed that on Monday, when he attempted to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while sporting a rainbow-colored jersey in solidarity of the LGBTQIA community in a nation where same-sex relationships are forbidden, he was detained.

When he tweeted about the incident, he claimed that his phone had been taken away.

"I'm OK, but that was an unnecessary ordeal," Wahl tweeted.

He later said, that a security commander approached him and apologized to him and let him inside the stadium.

