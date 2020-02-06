Fawad Chaudhry's claims Pak is a 'thong' for RSS/BJP, Twitter can't stop ROFLing

Pakistani Minister for Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry left netizens rather baffled on Thursday after tweeting about how "whole Pak is a thong for RSS/BJP extremists".
"Yes Inshallah @peaceforchange is safe by the grace of Allah and not only three whole Pak is a thong for RSS/BJP extremists of #Endia," read the full tweet.
'@peaceforchange' incidentally is the Twitter handle of former Pakistan DG ISPR, Asif Ghafoor.
The minister was responding to another Twitter user, who had wished for Ghafoor's speedy recovery.
To give a bit of context, the General had been in a car accident while travelling with his wife. According to reports, he was safe.
Even as they hoped for Ghafoor's recovery, many on Twitter were quick to point out Chaudhry's error. But while past gaffes have been quickly erased, this particular tweet remains so far.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
The Pakistan Minister has made some strange comments in the past too. In December last year, Chaudhry was brutally trolled after failing to spell 'scientist' correctly.
Keep in mind, he is the Science and Technology Minister of Pakistan.
"All respect for ISRO and Indian Sciencetist they are great guys irony is #ModiSarkar irresponsible attitude... they are using prestigious organisation for cheap political ambitious projects to get political advantages are destroying otherwise great organisation," he had tweeted.
He is however not the only Pakistani official to have made a bizzare gaffe in recent times. Also in December, former Pakistan Interior Minister Rehman Malik, mistook former adult porn star Mia Khalifa for a Muslim showing solidarity with Indian Muslims.
The former minister thanked her for ‘showing solidarity’ and wrote: “God bless her.”
Prime Minister Imran Khan too has an impressive list of blunders to his name. In the past, he has spoken about Japan and Germany's shared border, stated that trees release oxygen at night, and called the entire continent of Africa an "emerging country”.
