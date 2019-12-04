Pak Science Minister fails to spell 'scientist' again, gets brutally trolled

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry was brutally trolled by netizens for failing to spell 'scientist' correctly.
While tweeting about ISRO, Chaudhry said, "All respect for ISRO and Indian Sciencetist they are great guys irony is #ModiSarkar irresponsible attitude... they are using prestigious organisation for cheap political ambitious projects to get political advantages are destroying otherwise great organisation."
It took no time for Twitterati to notice that Pakistan's Science Minister has spelled 'Scientist' as 'Sciencetist'. After which netizens started trolling Fawad Chaudhry. Many of them reminded the spelling of 'Scientist' to Pakistan Minister.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
But this is not the first time Fawad Chaudhry was trolled for getting a spelling wrong. Earlier Chaudhry was mocked for spelling ‘satellite’ wrongly.
On Tuesday, November 3, Pakistan''s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry termed India''s booming space programme as "irresponsible".
Chaudhry tweeted: "India is becoming a huge source of space debris, irresponsible space missions of India are dangerous for whole eco system, needs serious notice by Int organizations." While talking to Independent Urdu, Fawad Chaudhry said the Modi government is "fooling the Indian nation by glorifying their failures in the field of science and technology".
Last month, Chaudhry had kicked off a Twitter storm after suggesting that Pakistan could provide internet to people in Jammu and Kashmir.
