Former Pak Minister Rehman Malik ‘thanked’ Mia Khalifa – here’s why

Pak’s year of gaffes

It has been a golden year for gaffes when it comes to officials in Pakistan. Even as Prime Minister Imran Khan declaimed about Japan and Germany's shared borders, the former Pakistani high commissioner to India mistook a porn star as being a Kashmiri man blinded by pellets.

There are several other bizarre incidents from 2019, and indeed, we were hard pressed to narrow it down to just five. But the internet never forgets (or lets you forget) and we've tried to round up some of the most entertaining moments that our neighbouring state gave us this year.

1. Japan and Germany's shared border

- Prime Minister Imran Khan

To be fair there were many Imran Khan statements this year that struck us as being...shall we say a tad strange?

From wanting everyone in the country to come out once a week from 12 to 12:30 to stand (we believe this was meant literally) in solidarity with the people of Kashmir ( keep in mind that he wants 'everyone' to leave whatever they were doing and stand) to more recently stating that trees release oxygen at night, he has had many a unique comment this year.

But our favourite perhaps is the time he accidentally stated that Japan and Germany shared a border. For the geographically challenged among us, the two nations are not neighbours, what with them being on different continents with several countries between them.

Germany and Japan, he can be heard saying, created joint industries on their border region after the second World War.

What makes it worse however is that the comment was made during an official address in Iran. But if you think this is a one-off...well, not quite.

In another address, this year, he called Africa an “emerging country”. Yes. The continent.

But if countries and continents were that interchangeable, well perhaps Germany and Japan may not be that far away after all.

Now, we don't want to be mean, but it might be a worthwhile point to note here that he has been bestowed with the moniker 'Im the Dim' by many of his critics.

