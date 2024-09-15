Egypt: Zagazig Train Collision Claims 3 Lives, Injures 49; Rescue Efforts Ongoing; Visuals Surface

Cairo [Egypt]: At least three people were killed, and 49 sustained injuries, in a train collision in Egypt, CNN reported citing the country's health ministry on Saturday.

About The Incident

Following the collision, thirty ambulances and reinforcement medical teams were sent to the incident site in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Al Sharkia governorate, Egypt's health ministry said.

At least five of those injured were "unstable."

Those who sustained injuries were immediately transferred to Al-Ahrar and Zagazig University hospitals in the city, the ministry said, adding that rescue operations remain underway.

Further details are awaited.

About Rail Accidents

For the past 20 years, there has been a fatal accident on Egypt's antiquated railway infrastructure nearly every year. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS), there were 2,044 rail accidents in Egypt in 2018 compared to 1,793 in 2017, reported CNN.

At least 32 people died and 165 were injured, following a massive collision between two trains in 2021.

Whereas, in August 2017, a train crash occurred in Alexandria, the second largest city in Egypt, resulting in over 40 fatalities and several injuries.