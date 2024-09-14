 1st Round Of Gaza Anti-Polio Campaign Ends, 560,000 Children Vaccinated: UN
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that during the final phase of the first round in northern Gaza, the United Nations and its partners reached more than 112,000 children with the vaccine over three days, according to Xinhua news agency.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
A girl being vaccinated | United Nations | X

United Nations: The United Nations and its partners have vaccinated against polio more than 560,000 children under 10 in the Gaza Strip, UN humanitarians said.

About The 1st Phase Of The 1st Round

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday said the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the first round of the emergency vaccination campaign in the north, central, and southern zones of Gaza wound up on Thursday. OCHA said that during the final phase of the first round in northern Gaza, the United Nations and its partners reached more than 112,000 children with the vaccine over three days, according to Xinhua news agency.

OCHA Comments On The Report

OCHA said the report comes amid the decimation of the health system in Gaza, with just 17 of 36 hospitals partially functional, while primary health care and community-level services are often suspended or made inaccessible due to attacks, insecurity, and repeated evacuation orders.

The office said it has mobilised humanitarian partners to assess the needs of people affected by the latest two-day operation by Israeli forces in Tulkarm and Tubas in the West Bank. That operation concluded on Thursday, with nearly a dozen Palestinians reportedly killed.

OCHA said dozens of families were displaced when their homes were damaged on Wednesday and Thursday during the operation, which involved Israeli air and ground troops, with exchanges of fire between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

"The use of lethal war-like tactics in these areas of the West Bank has raised concerns over excessive use of force, which appears to exceed law enforcement standards," OCHA said.

