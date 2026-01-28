Tragedy In Romania: Van Carrying PAOK Fans Crashes Head-On Into Truck; Dashcam Video Goes Viral”

X/@Footballtweet

A horrific road accident in western Romania has left seven football fans dead and three critically injured after a minivan carrying supporters of Greek football club PAOK Thessaloniki crashed head-on into an oncoming truck. The incident occurred on January 27 on the DN6 highway near the Timișoara–Lugoj stretch, and has since sparked widespread shock after dashcam footage of the crash went viral on social media.

What the Dashcam Video Shows

The now widely shared clip, around 17 seconds long, is dashcam footage recorded from a vehicle travelling behind the minivan. It captures normal daytime traffic on a straight, two-lane rural highway with clear visibility and no adverse weather conditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, a black Toyota Voxy-style minivan, carrying 10 PAOK supporters travelling to watch a Europa League match against Olympique Lyon, is seen attempting to overtake a slower-moving vehicle ahead. The manoeuvre initially appears controlled, with the van successfully pulling into the oncoming lane and clearing the vehicle.

However, just as the van seems ready to merge back into its original lane, it suddenly swerves sharply left, directly into the path of an oncoming truck. Within seconds, a violent near head-on collision occurs, crushing the minivan and sending debris flying across the road. The impact is so severe that multiple occupants are reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The video ends with mangled wreckage scattered across the highway, while the truck is also seen heavily damaged at the front.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Romanian emergency services rushed to the scene, but seven passengers were declared dead on the spot, while three others were critically injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. The truck driver sustained injuries but survived.

Speculation Over Cause of Crash

The disturbing video has triggered intense online debate. Social media users have speculated about possible causes, including driver error, deliberate action, fatigue, or a sudden medical emergency. A prominent section of people suggested a possible malfunction of lane-keep assist or steering correction technology, which may have forced the vehicle back into the oncoming lane during the manoeuvre.

Authorities, however, have urged restraint. Romanian police have confirmed that an official investigation is ongoing, and no conclusions have yet been drawn regarding mechanical failure or human error.

Shock Across Football Community

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Greek football fraternity, with PAOK Thessaloniki issuing condolences to the victims’ families. Fans across Europe have also expressed grief, calling the incident a stark reminder of how quickly routine travel can turn fatal.

As investigations continue, the crash stands as a grim reminder of the dangers of overtaking on two-lane highways.