 Romania's Sectoral Labor Market To Make Way For 30,000 Skilled Indian Professionals
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
New Delhi: India and Romania have agreed to create a pathway for the annual movement of about 30,000 skilled Indian professionals in line with Romania's sectoral labour market needs, the commerce ministry said on Monday.Romania needs about 1,00,000 non-EU workers annually.Both sides tasked officials to explore mutual recognition of qualifications.

"Recognising the importance of social security certainty, they also discussed the possibility of a Totalization (Social Security) Agreement," it said.These issues were discussed during the visit of Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Jitin Prasada to Bucharest.Both sides have "expressed readiness to create a pathway for about 30,000 skilled and aspirational Indian professionals annually, aligned with Romania's sectoral labour market needs," the ministry said.

During the visit, Prasada held a substantive meeting with the Minister of Labour, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity Petre-Florin Manole to discuss collaboration on skills-based mobility.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to building a strong mobility partnership between India and Romania to promote safe, orderly, regular, and responsible migration of skilled professionals for enhancing labour market connectivity for mutual benefit.

The discussions covered cooperation in recruitment, language and vocational training, standardised employment contracts, and employer obligations, along with fast-track processing for verified employers, it said.

