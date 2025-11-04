'Drunk' Canadian Man Assaults Indian National At Toronto Cafe For 'Acting Superior'; Viral Video Sparks Concern Over 'Rising Xenophobia' | X/

Toronto: A disturbing video from Canada of a purportedly intoxicated man assaulting an Indian man at a Time Hortons in Toronto went viral on social media, raising concern over the rising xenophobia faced by immigrants.

The video, which is now widely circulated on social media, captures an unprovoked physical attack after a heated verbal exchange. Have a look:

A shocking video has surfaced showing a drunk Canadian man attacking an Indian man simply because he believes the Indian is acting superior. Until Indians abroad stand up to bullies like this, they will be run over again and again and remain easy targets. Don’t let fear silence… pic.twitter.com/JwtZ0ghYrh — Meru (@MeruOnX) November 3, 2025

Here's What Happened

The video features a Canadian man wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket confronting another man, believed to be of Indian origin, near the 'Mobile Order Pick Up' counter of a Tim Hortons outlet. The aggressor throws away his phone in hostility, following which the Indian man picks it up. Within seconds, the intoxicated man advances, shoving and grabbing the other individual while accusing him of “acting superior” in front of him.

The Indian man could be heard saying, “You might get yourself in trouble”, to which, the Canadian replies, “Did you say that to me?”. The situation soon turns physical from a verbal spat. The man in Blue Jays continues to push and hold the Indian man by the collar while repeating, “What did you just say to me?” The Indian man appears to defend himself without any retaliation.

A third person, possibly a staff member, then intervenes, asking the men to “take it outside”. Despite attempts to calm him down, the aggressor continues accusing the victim of arrogance before being escorted out of the premises.

Similar Attack Claimed Indian-Origin Businessman’s Life

The incident comes days after a separate assault on an Indian-origin businessman in Edmonton on October 19. Arvi Singh Sagoo, 55, was attacked by a stranger he confronted for urinating on his car. The man punched Sagoo in the head, causing him to fall unconscious. He later died in hospital five days after the assault, according to a report by Global News.

The accused, identified as Kyle Papin, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by Edmonton Police. A fundraiser launched by Sagoo’s friend, Vincent Ram, now aims to support the deceased businessman’s children and cover funeral costs.