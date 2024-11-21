 Donald Trump Nominates Ex-Congressman Pete Hoekstra To Be US Ambassador To Canada
ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Pete Hoekstra | X @Pete Hoekstra

Washington DC: United States President-elect Donald Trump nominated former US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra to serve as the United States' Ambassador to Canada.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Trump said, "I am very pleased to announce that former Ambassador, and former Congressman, Pete Hoekstra, has been nominated as my United States Ambassador to Canada".

"Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan - A State we won sizably. He represented Michigan's 2nd District in Congress for nearly 20 years, where he was also Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and was a great help to our Campaign as Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party," the statement mentioned.

"I overhauled the disastrous NAFTA Agreement, the worst Trade Deal in the History of the United States, which was switched to the USMCA (Mexico/Canada), which no one thought could be done. We brought Trade with Mexico and Canada to a level playing field for our wonderful Farmers and Working Families", Trump added.

He noted that during his second term, Hoekstra would help him once again put "AMERICA FIRST". He lauded Hoekstra, saying that the former Ambassador did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during the Trump Administration's first four years, and expressed great confidence in Hoekstra.

"He will continue to represent our Country well in this new role. Thank you, Pete!," Trump said.

Pete Hoekstra Expresses His Gratitude To US President-Elect Donald Trump

In a post on X, Pete Hoekstra expressed his gratitude and said he was "honoured for the opportunity."

"Honored for the opportunity to serve. Thank you, Mr. President!," Hoekstra said.

Donald Trump Wins US Presidential Elections 2024

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.

