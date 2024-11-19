The CONCACAF Nations League fixture between USMNT and Jamaica saw Christian Pulisic score a goal and celebrate it by performing the 'Trump dance'. A video of the same has gone viral on social media as Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi also joined him in the celebration bid, with Pulistic later explaining the reason behind doing it.
Video: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:43 PM IST