 Video: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League

Video: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League

A video of the same has gone viral on social media as Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi also joined him in the celebration bid.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Christian Pulisic. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The CONCACAF Nations League fixture between USMNT and Jamaica saw Christian Pulisic score a goal and celebrate it by performing the 'Trump dance'. A video of the same has gone viral on social media as Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi also joined him in the celebration bid, with Pulistic later explaining the reason behind doing it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League

Video: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League

'This Indian Team Is A Very Proud One': Ravi Shastri's Message To Wounded India Ahead Of BGT 2024-25

'This Indian Team Is A Very Proud One': Ravi Shastri's Message To Wounded India Ahead Of BGT 2024-25

'Your Old Friend Is Always Cheering For You': Roger Federer Pens Heartwarming Note For Rafael Nadal...

'Your Old Friend Is Always Cheering For You': Roger Federer Pens Heartwarming Note For Rafael Nadal...

Video: Virat Kohli's Bat Kept On Display At Greg Chappell Cricket Center In Australia; Here's How...

Video: Virat Kohli's Bat Kept On Display At Greg Chappell Cricket Center In Australia; Here's How...

'Move Over England': Ricky Ponting Names Australia's Greatest Rival Ahead Of BGT 2024/25; Video

'Move Over England': Ricky Ponting Names Australia's Greatest Rival Ahead Of BGT 2024/25; Video