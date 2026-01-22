 'Everybody Wants To Be A Part': US President Donald Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza In Davos - VIDEO
'Everybody Wants To Be A Part': US President Donald Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza In Davos - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump unveiled the first charter of his proposed ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos, saying it aims to resolve global conflicts. Permanent membership of the body will cost $1 billion. Trump claimed several leaders want to join and said he would work with the UN. India is yet to decide on his invitation to be part of the board.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Thursday formally unveiled the first charter of his ‘Board of Peace’ in Davos. The body's objective is to resolve international conflicts, with permanent membership carrying a $1 billion price tag.

Among the heads of government present are Argentine President Javier Milei, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Paraguay’s conservative President Santiago Pena, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In his opening remarks, Trump claimed that “everybody” wants to be a part of the Board of Peace and said that he will continue to “work with many others, including the United Nations.”

“They have to give up their weapons, and if they don’t do that, it’s going to be the end of them,” Trump reiterated his stance on Hamas.

Trump also repeated his claim of having stopped eight wars and suggested that he will also end the Russia–Ukraine war. “Another one’s coming pretty soon,” he said. India is yet to take a call on Trump’s invitation to be part of the Board of Peace.

