Australia Shooting: 3 Dead, 1 Injured After Gunman Opens In New South Wales

Three dead, 1 injured in Shooting in Austyrlia's New South Wales. | Pixabay

Canberra: At least three people reportedly lost their lives in a shooting incident that took place in a small town in Australia's New South Wales on Thursday. Meanwhile, a fourth person sustained serious bullet injuries.

The incident took place in Lake Cargelligo at about 16:40 local time. After receiving the information, police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area. According to local reports, the gunman is currently absconding.

Among the deceased were two women and a man. According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the incident is suspected to be a case of domestic violence.

The gunman managed to flee from the scene in a vehicle owned by the local council, reported Seven News.

A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

