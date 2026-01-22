 US President Donald Trump Dials Down On Greenland; Tells NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, 'Better If We Have It'
US President Trump, after talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, outlined a framework for a future Greenland deal focused on security. The US aims to strengthen its Arctic presence, renegotiate the 1951 military agreement, and possibly build new bases, including the "Golden Dome." NATO assured unwavering support, and planned tariffs were paused amid ongoing negotiations.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Davos: After weeks of strong-arm tactics and rhetoric on the issue of getting control of Greenland, US President Trump appears to have settled down. On Wednesday night, the US President met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and spoke of why the US wants to have a presence in the Arctic Island.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

"Price of safety for national and international security; it is better that we have Greenland than it is without, it's going to be better for Europe and us," Trump said when asked if he sees a price for Greenland.

"We want Greenland only for security, not for anything else; even Mark wants security for NATO and beyond," he added.

Trump also heaped praise on Rutte's work, and later in his post on Truth Social said the framework for a future deal on Greenland was done.

Donald Trump said, "He (Mark Rutte) is doing a fantastic job. We will be talking about many things. We lifted GDP from 2% to 5% together...The trip has been amazing so far" In reply, Rutte assured Trump of Europe's unflinching support in the event of any likely military act against the US.

"If ever US is under attack, your allies will be with you, be absolutely assured," said the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

That was followed by a post on Truth Social by Trump which detailed some of the highlights of a prospective deal, including the US building the Golden Dome on Greenland.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations -- They will report directly to me," he posted.

Part of the prospective deal on Greenland includes renegotiating the 1951 agreement that formalized US military presence on the island, CNN reported.

Separately, a NATO official told CNN the alliance discussed the possibility of Denmark allowing the US to build more military bases on land considered sovereign US territory.

