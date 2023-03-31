 Donald Trump indicted for hush money payments to porn star, becomes 1st US President to face criminal charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDonald Trump indicted for hush money payments to porn star, becomes 1st US President to face criminal charges

Donald Trump indicted for hush money payments to porn star, becomes 1st US President to face criminal charges

The indictment was filed in the Southern District of New York and alleges that Trump and his associates illegally arranged for payments to Daniels in exchange for her silence about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 07:30 AM IST
article-image
Donald Trump indicted for hush money payments to porn star, becomes 1st US President to face criminal charges | AP

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been indicted on charges related to hush money payments made to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, according to US media reports. The indictment was filed in the Southern District of New York and alleges that Trump and his associates illegally arranged for payments to Daniels in exchange for her silence about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Read Also
Former US President Donald Trump claims he can end Russia-Ukraine war: 'I will have it solved in 24...
article-image

Background on Hush Money Payments

In 2018, Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty to charges related to the hush money payments to Daniels and another woman. Cohen admitted that he arranged for the payments, which violated campaign finance laws, at the direction of Trump.

At the time, Trump denied any knowledge of the payments, but later acknowledged that he had reimbursed Cohen for the payments. The indictment alleges that Trump and his associates, including Cohen and executives at the Trump Organization, participated in a criminal conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.

Read Also
Former US President Donald Trump says he will be arrested on March 21 in 'hush money case', calls...
article-image

Legal Implications for Trump

If convicted, Trump could face significant legal consequences, including fines and possible imprisonment. The indictment could also complicate Trump's political future, as he has been rumored to be considering another run for president in 2024.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the indictment a politically motivated attack. His lawyers have vowed to fight the charges in court.

Read Also
Ahead of possible indictment, AI-generated images of Donald Trump being arrested circulate on social...
article-image

Reaction to the Indictment

The indictment has been met with mixed reactions. Some political observers have praised the move as a necessary step in holding Trump accountable for his actions. Others have criticized the timing of the indictment, which comes as Trump's political influence is on the rise within the Republican Party.

Regardless of the outcome of the case, the indictment is likely to have significant implications for Trump's legacy and his standing within the Republican Party. It is also likely to renew debates about the role of money in politics and the limits of presidential power.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Donald Trump has been indicted on charges related to hush money payments made to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. The indictment alleges that Trump and his associates participated in a criminal conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws. If convicted, Trump could face significant legal consequences and the indictment could complicate his political future.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Donald Trump indicted for hush money payments to porn star, becomes 1st US President to face...

Donald Trump indicted for hush money payments to porn star, becomes 1st US President to face...

Watch: Panic strikes busy Karachi street as gas cylinder explodes inside halwa puri shop on camera

Watch: Panic strikes busy Karachi street as gas cylinder explodes inside halwa puri shop on camera

Black Hawks Down: 9 soldiers killed as 2 US Army choppers collide mid-air during training mission in...

Black Hawks Down: 9 soldiers killed as 2 US Army choppers collide mid-air during training mission in...

Who is Evan Gershkovich? WSJ journalist arrested in Russia on espionage charges

Who is Evan Gershkovich? WSJ journalist arrested in Russia on espionage charges

World Bipolar Day 2023: Learn to embrace the disorder and live freely like these 6 celebrities

World Bipolar Day 2023: Learn to embrace the disorder and live freely like these 6 celebrities