Dominique Lapierre, Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned French author passes away at 91

Dominique Lapierre death: Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned French author passes away at 91 | Alarmy

Dominique Lapierre, the Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned French author, passed away on December 4, 2022. He was aged 91 during his death. The news was confirmed by Dominique Conchon-Lapierre, wife and partner of Dominique Lapierre in his literary projects. "At 91, he died of old age," she told the French newspaper Var-Matin on Sunday.



The notable author was born on July 30, 1931, in Chatelaillon, France. The author is revered by the readers for his books such as "City of Joy," "Is Paris Burning," and "Five past Midnight in Bhopal," among others. Of these, the 1985 novel "City of Joy" which addressed the struggles of a rickshaw puller in Kolkata touched the masses, and also was made into a movie in 1992.

Lapierre was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award in 2008.

Talking of his legacy in literature works, Lapierre and Larry Collins' contributions together can't be forgotten. It is reported that the French author lived near Collins in Saint-Tropez as their houses were just separated by a tennis court.

Reportedly, Lapierre sold about 50 million copies of the six books he wrote in collaboration with the American writer, and of which "Is Paris Burning?" being the most read. The two also co-authored "Or I'll Dress You in Mourning" (1968), "O Jerusalem" (1972), "Freedom at Midnight" (1975), "The Fifth Horseman" (1980), and the thriller "Is New York Burning?"