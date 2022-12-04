Shocking! Girl dies of heart attack on her wedding stage in Lucknow, moments before her death captured on camera

Girl dies of heart attack on her wedding stage |

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a bride collapsed on her wedding stage after experiencing a heart attack just after her 'varmala' ritual on Friday night. According to reports, she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at arrival by the doctors.

Shivangi Sharma, daughter of Rajpal Sharma is identified as the deceased bride. She was a resident of the Bhadwana village. Her wedding was fixed with a furniture artisan, Vivek, a resident of Buddheshwar Mohalla, Lucknow.

According to her family members, just after the varmala rituals, Shivangi was trying to reach a chair when she fell on the stage. She was immediately taken to the Kasmandi Kala Hospital. She was declared dead by the doctors.

After the sudden death of Shivangi, both her and the groom's families were in complete shock and felt devastated. Some villagers informed that she was feeling sick from a few days, although she had no heart-related issues.

The final rites for Shivangi took place on Saturday morning.

