Dengue Outbreak In Pakistan: 14 Die In Turbat; Over 5000 Cases Reported In Kech

Turbat [Pakistan]: A dengue outbreak in Turbat has resulted in the deaths of at least 14 patients, with over 5,000 individuals diagnosed with the disease in the Kech district of Makran division this year, Dawn reported.

Official Statement From The District Health Officer Of Kech

Abu-Bakar, the district health officer of Kech, confirmed to Dawn on Friday, "As many as 14 people died of dengue in Turbat alone, the district headquarters of Kech district, during the last two months."

He revealed that out of 24,552 individuals screened this year, 5,329 tested positive for dengue. The fatalities occurred across various villages in Turbat. Despite the significant number of deaths and cases, the health department has not declared an emergency in the Kech district nor provided adequate treatment facilities for patients, as reported by Dawn.

"Many patients face difficulties due to the lack of proper testing and laboratory facilities in government and private hospitals in the district," expressed Mubarak Baloch, a patient.

"I have been suffering from the dengue virus for the last week and have received no proper treatment, while I don't have resources to go to Karachi for treatment," he added.

Another resident, Master Azad Baloch, shared his concern about inconsistencies in test reports from different hospitals, highlighting the challenges faced by patients seeking accurate diagnoses and treatment.

Additionally, dengue cases have been reported in the port city of Gwadar and Panjgur district, Dawn reported.