Dating App Bumble joins list of companies boycotting Russia

Dating company Bumble Inc said on Tuesday it is discontinuing its business in Russia, joining companies that have suspended their operations in the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it is removing all of its apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus.

The company behind the eponymous app and Badoo said it expects a loss in revenue of about $20 million for the year stemming from the conflict involving Russia, Ukraine and Belarus and its subsequent actions.

The Badoo app is Bumble’s more popular offering in the region. In 2021, the combined revenue of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus made up 2.8% of its total revenue, with almost all of it coming from the Badoo app and other revenue. The region made up less than 0.1% of the Bumble app’s revenue.

Bumble’s shares rose more than 19% in after-hours trading after the company posted better-than-expected paying user trends in the fourth quarter.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:32 AM IST