World

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives due to tornadoes in US

I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by these devastating storms, Dalai Lama said in a statement.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama | PTI

Exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to the recent tornadoes that have impacted several states in the US.

"I have had the opportunity to visit some of these states in the past, and I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by these devastating storms," Dalai Lama said in a statement.

He further appreciated the United States government for dealing with the disaster.

"I appreciate that the United States government, as well as the state governments of the affected areas, are doing all they can to provide immediate relief and solace to the victims," he added.

More than 80 people are feared dead following reports of tornadoes on late Friday and early Saturday in six states of the US, while Kentucky district judge Brian Crick was among those who lost his life.

There were at least 50 tornado reports during the outbreak this weekend in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, as per CNN report.

More than 50,000 residents across the state of Kentucky remain without power following Friday night's storm.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:32 PM IST
