‘Let the People Decide’: Japan’s First Woman PM Sanae Takaichi Announces Parliament Dissolution Ahead Of Feb 8 Snap Polls

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday announced that she will dissolve the lower house of the country’s parliament on Friday ahead of snap general elections reportedly scheduled for February 8.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Takaichi said the lower house would be dissolved on Friday, when lawmakers meet for a scheduled session.

“Today, as Prime Minister, I have decided to dissolve the lower house on January 23,” she said.

Takaichi described the snap election as a democratic referendum on her leadership, saying she wanted voters to decide whether she should continue as prime minister.

“Is Sanae Takaichi suitable to remain Prime Minister? I want the people, as the sovereign authority, to make that judgment,” she told reporters.

By dissolving the lower house ahead of schedule, Takaichi is seeking a renewed mandate that could strengthen her position and help her manage opposition both in parliament and within her party.

Takaichi assumed office as Japan’s 104th prime minister in October last year after being elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in both houses of parliament.

The announcement comes amid growing political pressure and debate over the direction of her leadership. She has emphasised that clear public support is necessary to steer Japan forward during a period of economic challenges.