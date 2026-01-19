 Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo Declares 30-Day State Of Emergency After Prison Riots
Guatemala declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency after coordinated prison riots over restrictions on gang leaders led to hostage-taking and deadly gang reprisals. At least seven police officers were killed after security forces retook the prisons. President Bernardo Arevalo vowed to intensify the crackdown, deployed the army, and announced national mourning.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Guatemala City [Guatemala]: Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo has announced a 30-day nationwide state of emergency following a weekend surge of violence linked to coordinated prison riots and subsequent gang reprisals.

Authorities were responding to unrest in three prisons where inmates took dozens of guards and staff hostage in protest of restrictions on privileges for gang leaders, including Aldo Duppie, a powerful Barrio 18 figure.

The emergency decree, which can expand the powers of security forces and limit certain civil liberties, was issued as part of efforts to curb gang violence that has long plagued the Central American nation. Arevalo also declared three days of national mourning for those killed, and Defence Minister Henry Saenz said the army would remain on the streets to support ongoing operations.

In response to the unrest, the US Embassy in Guatemala City lifted a temporary shelter-in-place order for its staff over the weekend, and schools in some areas were suspended as authorities bolstered security.

