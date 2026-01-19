From Nuclear Reactors To AI & Counter-Terrorism: What Was Discussed During PM Modi’s 2-Hour Meeting With UAE President

PM Modi With Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the latter’s two-hour visit to India at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

"It was a great pleasure to host my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. I am deeply touched by his gesture of visiting Delhi this evening. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted India-UAE friendship," PM Modi shared on X.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on cooperation in key areas such as nuclear reactors, artificial intelligence, defence, energy security and counter-terrorism.

The two leaders met in both restricted and expanded formats, during which both sides strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in nuclear energy, defence, infrastructure and emerging technologies.

The UAE delegation included members of the Abu Dhabi and Dubai royal families, along with senior ministers, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saw off the UAE President at the airport following the conclusion of his brief visit. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the protocol and personally received UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi airport

Key Outcomes

One of the major outcomes of the talks was the signing of a Letter of Intent between India and the UAE to work towards finalising a strategic defence partnership, signalling a deepening of defence ties.

The leaders agreed to promote civil nuclear cooperation and explore collaboration in advanced nuclear technologies, including large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors.

They also discussed cooperation in nuclear power plant operations, maintenance and nuclear safety, following the enactment of India’s SHANTI law.

Defence and security cooperation was reaffirmed as a central pillar of the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both sides welcoming the signing of the Letter of Intent towards a Strategic Defence Partnership.

A separate Letter of Intent on investment cooperation was signed between the Government of Gujarat and the UAE Ministry of Investment for the development of the Dholera Special Investment Region.

The partnership envisages collaboration on strategic infrastructure projects, including an international airport, pilot training facilities, maintenance, repair and overhaul infrastructure, ports, rail connectivity and energy infrastructure.

Space

India and the UAE signed a Letter of Intent between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre and the UAE Space Agency to facilitate joint initiatives in space industry development and commercial cooperation.

Energy Sector

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and ADNOC Gas entered into a 10-year Sales and Purchase Agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas, beginning in 2028. Officials noted that the UAE has emerged as India’s second-largest supplier of LNG.

‘House of India’ In Abu Dhabi

India and UAE further agreed to establish a ‘House of India’ in Abu Dhabi as a cultural hub showcasing Indian art, heritage and archaeology, and to promote youth exchanges to strengthen people-to-people ties.

