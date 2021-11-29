COVID-19: Overall global risk with Omicron 'very high', warns WHO

New Delhi: The overall global risk related to the new Covid variant, Omicron is assessed as very high, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

The WHO said that Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are of concern and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility. However, there are still considerable uncertainties, added the global health body.

“Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possible transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high,” said the WHO.

The global health body added further that there could be future surges of Covid-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surge may take place. The overall global risk related to the new variant is assessed as very high, the WHO added. While prescribing priority actions for the member states, the WHO emphasised on enhancing surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. This should include community testing to detect if Omicron is circulating in the community, said WHO.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:31 PM IST