Coronavirus update: Who admits its a pandemic

New York / Geneva: The coronavirus outbreak across more than 100 countries has been declared a global pandemic, the World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday.

The virus was unknown to world health officials just three months ago. Until now, the WHO had avoided using the term pandemic, which is generally defined as an illness that spreads far and wide throughout the world.

Apparently, it did not want to give the impression that the outbreak was unstoppable and because countries would give up on trying to contain it.

Declaring a pandemic has major political and economic ramifications. It can further rattle already fragile world markets and lead to more stringent travel and trade restrictions.

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Wednesday and the volatile trading across global markets signalled that investors remained concerned about how governments would deal with the economic consequences of coronavirus.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled more than 850 points, or 3.4 percent in midday trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell nearly 3 percent and the Nasdaq was down 2.8 percent.

“Markets will continue to tumble,” said an expert at a business school in an email. “We can’t predict yet when they might bottom out, because we don’t know how long the global virus will spread.”