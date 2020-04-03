Coronavirus Update from China: Xi says China ready to support Indonesia's fight against COVID-19

BEIJING-- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China stands ready to support and assist Indonesia in overcoming the current challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, Xi noted that the coronavirus disease is breaking out in multiple countries and regions, including Indonesia. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he extended sincere sympathies to their Indonesian counterparts.

After a strenuous struggle, the Chinese people have walked out of the most difficult period, Xi said, adding that China identifies with Indonesia's difficulties and is willing to offer help.

China, said the president, is confident that under the leadership of Widodo, Indonesia will prevail over the epidemic.

Xi stressed that in face of the severe pandemic, China and Indonesia have been supporting each other, which has demonstrated the profound friendship of sharing weal and woe and helping each other between the two countries.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, Xi said China is willing to work with Indonesia to continuously deepen cooperation in building the Belt and Road and push forward the development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The epidemic is a common challenge for all mankind, and only by fostering strong synergy can the international community defeat the enemy, stressed the president.

China and Indonesia, he suggested, should cooperate closely to push the Group of 20 major economies and the international community to play their roles in crisis response and global economic governance.

China will uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, share its experience and provide as much support as it can for the global battle against COVID-19, and work with other countries to promote the development of global public health and build a community of common health for mankind, he added.