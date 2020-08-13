Coronavirus strikes again in New Zealand, Spain

Spain struggles in virus battle

Not two months after battling back the coronavirus, Spain's hospitals are beginning to see patients struggling to breathe returning to their wards.

The deployment of a military emergency brigade to set up a field hospital in Zaragoza this week is a grim reminder that Spain is far from claiming victory over the coronavirus that devastated the European country in March and April.

Authorities said the field hospital is a precaution, but no one has forgotten scenes of hospitals filled to capacity and the daily death toll reaching over 900 fatalities a few months ago.

While an enhanced testing effort is revealing that a majority of the infected are asymptomatic and younger, making them less likely to need medical treatment, concern is increasing as hospitals begin to see more patients. Experts are searching for reasons why Spain is struggling more than its neighbours after western Europe had won a degree of control over the pandemic.