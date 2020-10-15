Coronavirus in UK: London to move into Tier 2 'high' risk level of restrictions as cases continue to rise

"We know from the first peak, the infection can spread fast and put huge pressures on the NHS (National Health Service) so we must act now to prevent the need for tougher measures later on. So working closely with the mayor, with cross-party council leadership, with local public health officials and the national team, we've together agreed that London needs to move to local COVID alert level high," he said.

In his message to Londoners, the minister added: "Thank you for what you've done to suppress this virus once. We all need to play our part in getting the virus under control once again." Speaking earlier at City Hall, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had indicated the tougher measures were on the way because there is "simply no other option" as he warned of a difficult winter ahead.

The Opposition Labour Party member reiterated his party's demands for a brief "circuit breaker" complete lockdown to try and get a grip on the rising infection rate in the face of the Conservative-led government's "complete failure to get a working test, trace and isolate system in place".

"Nobody wants to see more restrictions, but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners by myself, London council leaders and ministers," Khan said.

"In London, we experienced the worst of COVID-19 back in the spring. Thousands of lives were lost and our economy has been left reeling. We simply can't afford for the government to be slow to act again," he said.

Rupa Huq, Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton in west London, took to Twitter to say she was unconvinced "this tinkering" would be enough and also repeated calls for a nationwide circuit-breaker lockdown to stop the disease "spreading like wildfire".