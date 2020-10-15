Healthy young people may have to wait until 2022 for COVID-19 vaccine, say WHO

The top officials of World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that young and healthy adults may have to wait longer than people at high risk of COVID-19 infection including the elderly and frontline workers to get vaccinated.

According to a report by Live Mint, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan while addressing a social media event said that healthy young people might have to wait until 2022. "Most people agree, it's starting with health care workers, and front-line workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk, and then the elderly, and so on. A healthy young person might have to wait until 2022," Swaminathan said.

The WHO chief scientist added that by 2021, the world will hopefully have at least one safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, however, it will be in “limited quantities”.